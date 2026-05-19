ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Dutch Bros building for sale

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 625 Frogmore Dr. is a brand-new standalone retail building housing Dutch Bros Coffee with a 15-year lease already in place, guaranteed by Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS), and with scheduled rent increases every 5 years. The property sits on roughly two-thirds of an acre on Lee Drive just off the Burbank intersection where ±31,000 cars pass daily. Surrounded by shops, restaurants, and rooftops, Dutch Bros presents a solid, set-it-and-forget-it investment.

For more information, click here or contact Noah Loveland at 225.955.8546 or Garrett Ickles at 469.570.1387.