Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The tanning bed comeback no one asked for

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Tanning beds are making a comeback, especially among younger women, but the risks haven’t changed. Tanning beds can expose your skin to up to 15 times more UV radiation than the sun, damaging skin cells and increasing your risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Using tanning beds before age 20 raises melanoma risk by nearly 50 percent. Despite popular myths, a “base tan” doesn’t protect against sunburn or skin damage. If you want that sun-kissed look without the risk, try self-tanners or spray tans instead. Your future skin will thank you, wrinkles and all.