Ask the Expert: Healthcare Leadership, sponsored by CareSouth Medical & Dental

Kabrina Smith, MS, MPH

Chief Operations Officer

CareSouth Medical & Dental With over 30 years in healthcare and public health, Kabrina Smith joined CareSouth in 2015, becoming COO in 2019. Kabrina holds degrees from Dillard, Michigan State, and Emory universities. The New Orleans native is also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, Junior League of New Orleans and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

What inspired you to start your career in your field?

I’ve always been drawn to work that combines purpose with service. I care deeply about ensuring people have access to the care they need, regardless of their circumstances. Over time, I’ve seen how often individuals and families face barriers that go beyond medical issues—like access, affordability, and navigating the healthcare system itself.

What is a leadership lesson you value?

One leadership lesson I value is that results come through people. When you lead with clarity, accountability, fairness, compassion, and genuine respect, your team performs at its best. Investing in people is the work.

What habits or routines have helped you consistently perform at a high level?

Being intentional, flexible, and knowing when to step away and reset has helped me. I set clear priorities tied to patient access and outcomes, stay closely connected to my team, and regularly review performance data. I also make it a point to disconnect when needed so I can return focused and effective. That balance helps me perform at a high level.

What obstacles have you faced as a female in your field and how did you overcome them?

One obstacle I’ve faced as a woman in public health and healthcare is learning to find my voice in spaces where I didn’t always feel fully seen or heard. Early on, there were moments where I hesitated or questioned myself.

Over time, I grew more confident in my perspective and more comfortable speaking up, even when it felt uncomfortable. I focused on staying prepared, building strong relationships, and leading with authenticity.

What impact do you hope your work has on your community or industry?

I hope my work helps reshape how healthcare is experienced in our communities—where access is no longer a barrier. I want to be part of building systems that are not only efficient but truly centered around people—meeting them where they are with dignity, respect, compassion, and consistency.

On a broader level, I aim to change how we think about community healthcare—moving toward models that are more proactive, more connected, and more equitable. Ultimately, I want my impact to be felt in stronger communities, healthier populations, and a standard of care that reflects both excellence and compassion.

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