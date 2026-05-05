ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Splash building on Perkins and Siegen for sale

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 13031 Perkins Rd. is a ±18,300-square-foot retail building anchored by Splash, a Leslie’s Company known across Louisiana and Florida for pools, spas, patio furniture, hot tubs, and the full outdoor lifestyle category. The property offers a 9% cap rate, with a lease running through the end of 2027, bringing in stable rental income and a strong return for the buyer from day one. Positioned seconds from the Perkins Rd. and Siegen Ln. intersection, the property benefits from heavy daily traffic alongside Starbucks, Chase, Pizza Hut, Jack in the Box, and Oak Point Market—one of South Baton Rouge’s busiest retail nodes.

For more information, click here or contact Noah Loveland at 225.955.8546.