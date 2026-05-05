Why smart Capital Region companies invest in a Saints suite

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Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints

In the Capital Region’s competitive business landscape, relationships close deals, and few environments cultivate them like a private Saints suite at the Caesars Superdome. For Baton Rouge executives, an annual suite is more than a game-day perk; it is a strategic hospitality asset.

Host key clients in a premium, all-inclusive setting where conversations happen naturally, away from office formality. As Jeff Jenkins, co-founder of Bernhard Capital Partners, knows firsthand, “Sundays in the Dome have helped us build deeper, long-lasting relationships with our business partners from around the world.”

For companies serious about retention, recruiting, and client development, a suite is not an expense. It is one of the smartest investments on the balance sheet.

As Terri Hicks, president and CEO of The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, puts it: “Inviting team members to enjoy the suite builds connection, boosts morale, and brings a spark of excitement that carries far beyond game day. The investment in our most important asset, our team members, is priceless.”

Learn more about 2026 New Orleans Saints suites.

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