Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Could your diet be causing your allergy symptoms?

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Spring allergies acting up? It might not just be pollen—your plate could be part of the problem. Your body releases histamine as an “alarm bell” when it senses triggers like pollen, causing sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. But some foods, like alcohol, processed meats, aged cheeses, and even tomatoes, can raise histamine levels or prompt your body to release more. If your symptoms feel worse than usual, try tracking what you eat alongside how you feel. You don’t have to cut everything out, but small changes during peak allergy season might help you breathe a little easier.

Learn more about histamines.