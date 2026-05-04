JD Bank: Longtime Louisiana bank branches out to Baton Rouge

After running a loan and deposit production office in Baton Rouge since September 2022, JD Bank has opened its first full-service local branch. The new branch offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels as well as both trust and investment services.

Founded in Jennings nearly 80 years ago, JD Bank began offering the community a new option and new way of banking. With its roots in community banking services for small town, rural south Louisiana, JD Bank believes relationships come first.

“We understand Louisiana,” says Ike Guthrie, AVP Office Manager of its new Baton Rouge branch. “You can pick up the phone and talk to somebody in your market who knows your business and your relationship with us. That sets us apart.”

Late last year, JD Bank was named one of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group as a bank that excels at creating positive, supportive workplaces. JD Bank is one of 90 banks nationwide to receive this designation based on employee feedback and the benefits and perks it offers.

The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. “The American Bankers Association selected us not only for the things we do, but for the people who work here,” says Guthrie.

Giving back to the community is essential for any business, and JD Bank prides itself on being involved in the community. Employees offer time and effort as well as financial resources to many nonprofit organizations in the areas it serves. Since its inception, JD Bank and its employees and customers have been dedicated to improving the areas in which they live and do business.

“We believe community service goes hand-in-hand with customer service,” says Guthrie. “We don’t want to just do banking service. We want to connect with the community we serve.”

As JD Bank looks to the future, its dedication to building lasting relationships, delivering valuable banking solutions, and upholding a tradition of excellence remains unwavering.

CONNECT WITH US Top Executives: Ike Guthrie, AVP Office Manager, Baton Rouge; Shelly Broussard, VP Regional Market Manager; Jackelyn Gallo, SVP, Regional Market Executive Address: 8380 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge 70809 Phone: 225.378.2990 Website: jdbank.com

“We’ve been in Louisiana 78 years,” says Guthrie. “We continue to grow and thrive, but we maintain our community bank sensibilities. Community banking is customer focused and relationship focused, and we want to do what’s best for our customers.”