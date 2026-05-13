Ask the Expert: Healthcare Growth, sponsored by Guaranty Health Care Solutions

What inspired you to start your career in this field?

My path into healthcare is deeply personal. My family and I grew up in hospitals alongside my mother, who was born with cerebral palsy, and I later walked with her through her terminal cancer journey. Those experiences shaped how I see healthcare, not just as treatment, but as how patients and families are cared for in their most vulnerable moments. While the clinical care was often strong, the experience around it frequently lacked empathy, communication, and intentionality. That contrast defined my purpose to help organizations bridge the gap between clinical excellence and human experience by bringing a hospitality-driven approach into healthcare.

What impact do you hope your work has on your community or industry?

At the core of our work Guaranty Health Solutions is transforming how healthcare grows and operates. Growth is not just marketing. It is the result of aligned access, operations, and patient experience working together to build trust. We help organizations move from fragmented systems to integrated models that drive real outcomes, including improved access, stronger retention, better financial performance, and more meaningful patient experiences. Ultimately, my goal is to redefine the standard of care so that hospitality becomes the expectation, not the exception, and every patient and team member feels guided, valued, and confident returning not just once, but for life.

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