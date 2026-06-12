Rotolo’s Pizzeria | Rotolo’s Craft & Crust’s 30-year celebration: A throwback to the ‘90s from a pizza brand that’s still on the rise

When Mitch Rotolo first opened his Tigerland-based pizzeria in 1996, he never imagined that he’d go on to celebrate his 30th anniversary with over 35 locations across the country, but that’s his reality.

Rotolo and the president of his company, Brad Mire, have been working together diligently to expand Rotolo’s not only on a national scale, but also from a community-based perspective.

CONNECT WITH US Top Executives: Mitch Rotolo, Founder and CEO; Brad Mire, President Address: (HQ) 2985 Millerville Road, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Phone: 225.367.6400 Website: rotolos.com

When it came time for the brand’s 30-year campaign, they sought out to celebrate the past, present and future. The final result? ”Rotolo’s Reunion: Class of 1996.”

This year-long, nostalgia-based campaign is not only a nod to Rotolo’s beginnings, but it’s also a callout to a time where life was more about being in the moment than behind the screen.

“We want this to be an opportunity to expose new customers to our brand, feel the nostalgia and enjoy our family-friendly atmosphere,” said Rotolo.

“The 2026 campaign will include specific store anniversary celebrations, a video series on the brand, a ‘90s website and app takeover, and tons of special merchandise such as the beloved Rotolo’s cup,” said Brad Mire.

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“I’ve always loved seeing families and friends gathering to talk, visit and laugh together,” Rotolo adds. “It’s nice to see them put down their phones and really engage with each other. The idea of giving people this enjoyable experience is important to me, and I love that we’re sharing our brand with new families and friends across the country.”

“When we discussed what our 30-year celebration would look like, we thought a lot about the people who started the brand,” said Morgan Spizale, a member of Rotolo’s marketing team. “Our goal was to create a campaign that brings people back to each other and to connect with younger, newer customers who feel connected to the ‘90s.”

“We’ve built a great team and we’re poised for growth. Our brand is blossoming. I feel like we’re just getting started … this is just the beginning.”

In spite of the dizzying success of the past few years, Rotolo and his team have no plans to slow down.

In 2016, the brand shifted from Rotolo’s Pizzeria to a new sub-brand, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust. These new locations can be seen in states outside of Louisiana including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. There are plans to expand to Arkansas and Georgia in the coming months.

“We’ve built a great team and we’re poised for growth,” Rotolo says. “Our brand is blossoming. I feel like we’re just getting started … this is just the beginning.”