Pelican Credit Union: Maintaining strength through culture for 70 years

“Any Time a company grows, you want to hang on to your core values and the mission of the credit union,” says Jeffrey Conrad, Pelican Credit Union CEO. “While becoming a larger institution, we don’t want to forget where we came from.”

For 10 years in a row, the Baton Rouge-based credit union has closed all 18 branches for a full day to bring its 350 employees together for what is known as the Family Reunion. During these gatherings, employees celebrate successes and tackle service projects—from assembling bikes to preparing meals for those in need.

CONNECT WITH US Top Executives: Jeffrey Conrad, CEO; Melissa Ott, President Address: 2675 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Phone: 225.408.6100 Website: pelicancu.com

“We define the core values that we live and breathe: Commitment to Excellence, Heart for Service, Positive Attitude, Growth Mindset and Ownership,” says President Melissa Ott. “That’s easy to put on paper, but I believe the heart for service stands out more than any of them. We are a group who serve each other and our communities every single day.”

Every new Pelican employee experiences the same first two days focused on the credit union’s history, culture and values, and receives a 90-day roadmap for success. Chief Growth Officer Leigh Porta notes that new hires are matched with a buddy and receive a welcome package before their first day.

This culture of service extends outward to Pelican’s members. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), the organization is committed to making a difference in the lives of people who may have been overlooked by traditional banks. For those struggling financially, the credit union provides on-site credit counselors and funds financial literacy classes in schools, colleges, organizations and communities throughout Louisiana.

Perhaps no program better illustrates Pelican’s commitment to education than their “Pelican Pays for Good Grades” report card incentive. The credit union pays students up to $10 for each A on their report cards twice a year—all they need is an account. Over the last 5 years, the credit union has given out over $440,000 to students for their good grades.

When students reach their junior year, they become eligible to apply for Pelican scholarships. “We’re constantly looking for ways to set up the next generations for success,” Ott says. “We want them to experience the benefits that you can gain from having a true relationship with a credit union.”

Whether members prefer visiting one of 18 branches or managing their finances entirely online, Pelican delivers an omnichannel experience. Recent upgrades allow the credit union to make quick decisions and fund certain loans in seconds, while maintaining a busy contact center for members who prefer a call or a visit.