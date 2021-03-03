How to create safe workspaces and reimagine work life after the pandemic, from our partners

Vaccines, testing, screening: What can companies require of employees returning to the workplace?

What does the post-pandemic workplace look like?

And how can companies create greater stability to weather future potential disruptions in business?

These are just a few of the questions answered in Back to the Workplace, a series of insightful articles from select Business Report partners on creating safe workspaces and reimagining work life after the pandemic.

McGlinchey Stafford labor and employment attorney Chase Stoecker tackles the tricky issue of whether companies can require employees to get a vaccine before returning to the workplace.

Frost-Barber shares photographs from its showroom of what the workplace of the future can look like. It’s a project the company started tackling when the pandemic became a legitimate threat to normal way of working, putting it on the cutting edge of professional space design.

In “When recovery becomes reformation,” Postlethwaite & Netterville explores the processes and resources your organization might need to maintain operations and create greater stability to weather future disruptions. Working through the answers to such questions, the accounting, consulting and technology firm notes, can help your organization not only recover, but also uncover opportunities for reformation, positioning you for growth and success in the months and years to come.

Highflyer Payroll offers tips for reducing human resources costs while simultaneously improving your organization through technology. And Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours shares ways to keep your workforce healthy and meet the needs of your business through its employer services.

