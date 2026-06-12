East Baton Rouge Parish Library: Library’s access to lifelong learning is designed for the digital age

The modern-day library has reinvented itself from the silent study hall of the past to a vibrant center of learning, innovation, and community connection … and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is a shining example of this kind of transformation.

Busier than ever, the EBRP Library is brimming with activities, events, and opportunities in a way—and at a pace—that’s hard to believe. From traditional research and personalized business plans to social clubs and cultural events, the Library quite simply, enriches lives.

CONNECT WITH US Top Executives: Katrina Stokes, Director; Mary Stein, Assistant Director; Lori Juge, Assistant Director Address: 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Phone: 225.231.3750 Website: ebrpl.com

“We are so much more than books,” says Mary Stein, Assistant Library Director. “We connect people to their passion or purpose—and to one another. We help patrons find quality books and guide them in their research, but we also provide in-person and online classes for lifelong learners, businesses, and nonprofits. Our mission has always been to make a positive difference in the lives of patrons and we are constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of our community.”

Services extend from early childhood to a patron’s senior years, with books, programming and databases for every age group. Approximately one-third of the library’s 150 databases are aimed directly at students, including early literacy support, access to free tutoring every day until midnight on Tutor.com and practice tests to help get students prepare for college entrance exams.

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All of these programs allow the Library to create space for building relationships. “Our online platforms are amazing,” says Andrew Tadman, Reference Coordinator. “Programs like Gale Courses, Craftsy and Mango Languages are focused on personal growth and lifelong learning. They cover everything from playing a sport to learning a musical instrument to living a healthy lifestyle. Seniors can join online clubs that promote fitness, healthy diet and social interaction.”

The Library also supports companies that want to grow or entrepreneurs who seek business advice. “We meet people where they are,” says Austin Langley, Small Business Librarian. “With platforms like Data Axle and LinkedIn Learning, we can support businesses of all sizes. We can create customized business plans that include market research, database instruction and workforce development tools. Best of all, everything we offer is free.”

If you can’t get to the Library, don’t worry. It will come to you. The Library’s incredible outreach services include bookmobiles and vans that make thousands of visits to retirement facilities, nursing homes, preschools, and learning centers.

Through strategic investments in facilities, resources and programming, the Library has solidified its position as an essential hub of learning, discovery and enrichment. “So get your library card. Attend our programs,” says Stein. “Use us!”