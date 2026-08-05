Benny’s celebrates 75 years with 75% off exterior washes

Sponsored by Benny’s Car Wash

Benny’s Car Wash is celebrating its 75th anniversary by launching Wash Wednesdays, kicking off today and continuing every Wednesday throughout the month of August at all 10 car wash locations. Customers can enjoy 75% off all exterior single washes, with the Express Wash for just $2.25 (regularly $9) and the Benny’s Best for only $6 (regularly $24).

Available by credit card payment only, the promotion gives both longtime and first-time visitors the opportunity to experience Benny’s award-winning service at its lowest prices of the year. As a family-owned, locally-owned business, Benny’s is proud to share this milestone with the people and communities that have supported the company for generations.

Click here to find the right wash for your vehicle.