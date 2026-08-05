Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Small changes to reduce ‘forever chemicals’

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PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” are found in many everyday products, including nonstick cookware, food packaging, waterproof clothing, cosmetics and cleaning products. While researchers are still learning about their health effects, long-term PFAS exposure has been linked to several health concerns, and recent research suggests a possible connection to multiple sclerosis (MS).

You can’t avoid PFAS completely, but you can reduce exposure. Choose stainless steel, cast iron or PFAS-free cookware. Store food in glass or stainless-steel containers, choose fresh foods when possible, and look for PFAS-free personal care products. Also, check your community’s drinking water quality.