Ask the Expert: Physical therapy, sponsored by FMOL Health | Our Lady Of The Lake

What Inspired You to Start Your Career in the Vestibular Field?

It began with a patient who had significant vestibular symptoms with balance and dizziness, and I felt unprepared to help her. That experience pushed me to seek mentorship, research and advanced training. Watching her improve was transformative. I became captivated by the complexity of the vestibular system, and what started as a challenge evolved into a lifelong commitment to learning and helping patients recover from dizziness

What Is a Leadership Lesson You’ve Held Onto?

Surround yourself with the right people. Meaningful progress rarely happens in isolation. Building a team of thoughtful, motivated individuals challenges your thinking and leads to better outcomes than you can achieve alone.

What Habits or Routines Have Helped You Consistently Perform at a High Level?

Prioritizing movement has been essential. I’ve long been an avid runner and more recently added yoga to my routine. Making time for exercise improves my focus and energy, allowing me to show up more effectively.

What Obstacles Have You Faced as a Female in Your Field and How Did You Overcome Them?

At times, I’ve had to work harder to have my perspectives taken seriously. I’ve learned to listen thoughtfully while also standing firm in my expertise. Staying current with emerging research allows me to speak with confidence and credibility.

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