Ask The Expert: Finance, sponsored by Faulk & Winkler

Lloyd Johnson, CPA

Partner

Faulk & Winkler

Lloyd Johnson is a partner in Faulk & Winkler’s assurance services practice. Since joining the firm in 2014, he has provided comprehensive audit, accounting, and consulting services to closely held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities.

What mindset shift do you think is most important for business leaders to adopt in order to embrace AI successfully, rather than resist it?

Think back to when computers first showed up in offices. Some people preferred paper and resisted the change—but computers weren’t going away. Now they’re part of everything we do. AI is no different. The sooner you start learning and integrating it, the more options you’ll have. Waiting only increases the chance you’ll be playing catch-up later.

Some business leaders are hesitant to embrace AI, fearing it will replace people or create risks. What would you say to those who are skeptical or cautious?

A healthy dose of caution makes sense—but don’t let fear stall progress. I think of AI as a capable intern: it can get you 70–80 percent of the way there, and then you step in to add judgment, accuracy, and context. It isn’t replacing people; it’s freeing them to focus on the higher-value work only humans can do.

How is AI already reshaping the accounting profession, and what changes do you see on the horizon in the next 5–10 years?

We’re already seeing AI handle routine tasks like reconciliations and data entry. Over the next 5–10 years, I expect end-to-end platforms that automate even more of the process. That doesn’t push people out—it pulls them up. CPAs and advisors will spend more time on analysis, strategy, and client conversations where real value is created.

