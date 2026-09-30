Education & WorkforceTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)Healthcare

Southern University team wins cancer care technology challenge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Southern University students (from left) Jha'Hannah Pink, Jalayah Jones and Thomas Reid present Tomorrow, their first-place cancer patient support platform, at the DevDays Cancer Care and Prevention Challenge finals. Also pictured is Nexus President and CEO Tony Zanders and Nexus Director of External Relations Na'Tisha Natt. Photo courtesy of Nexus Louisiana.
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A team of Southern University students took first place in a statewide technology competition with a cancer support platform designed to complement hospital care and help patients maintain a sense of identity throughout treatment. The team, called Tomorrow, won the $6,000 top prize in the DevDays Cancer Care and Prevention Challenge, a partnership between Nexus

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