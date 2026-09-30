Education & WorkforceTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)Healthcare Southern University team wins cancer care technology challenge September 30, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Southern University students (from left) Jha'Hannah Pink, Jalayah Jones and Thomas Reid present Tomorrow, their first-place cancer patient support platform, at the DevDays Cancer Care and Prevention Challenge finals. Also pictured is Nexus President and CEO Tony Zanders and Nexus Director of External Relations Na'Tisha Natt. Photo courtesy of Nexus Louisiana. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A team of Southern University students took first place in a statewide technology competition with a cancer support platform designed to complement hospital care and help patients maintain a sense of identity throughout treatment. The team, called Tomorrow, won the $6,000 top prize in the DevDays Cancer Care and Prevention Challenge, a partnership between Nexus This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects