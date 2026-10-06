Education & Workforce Southern University launches rural business growth center October 6, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock.com/CRobertson) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Southern University and A&M College has received a $1.275 million, three-year cooperative agreement from the Minority Business Development Agency to establish the Louisiana Innovation for Thriving Rural Business, or LIFT, Center aimed at strengthening rural businesses and expanding their access to financing, government contracts and advanced manufacturing opportunities. Housed in Southern’s College of Business, the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects