Education & Workforce

Southern University launches rural business growth center

By Daily Report Staff
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Southern University and A&M College has received a $1.275 million, three-year cooperative agreement from the Minority Business Development Agency to establish the Louisiana Innovation for Thriving Rural Business, or LIFT, Center aimed at strengthening rural businesses and expanding their access to financing, government contracts and advanced manufacturing opportunities.  Housed in Southern’s College of Business, the

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