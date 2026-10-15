Law

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services receives $282K grant for pro bono work

By Daily Report Staff
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The Legal Services Corp. is awarding $282,365 to Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. The grant will enable SLLC to expand its efforts to engage volunteers in assisting low-income Louisianans with their civil legal problems. SLLS is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal aid and representation to low-income individuals across southeastern Louisiana, including the

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