Law Southeast Louisiana Legal Services receives $282K grant for pro bono work October 15, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/DNY59 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Legal Services Corp. is awarding $282,365 to Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. The grant will enable SLLC to expand its efforts to engage volunteers in assisting low-income Louisianans with their civil legal problems. SLLS is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal aid and representation to low-income individuals across southeastern Louisiana, including the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects