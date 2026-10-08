Restaurants & Retail

Smalls Sliders is doubling in size. Here’s what comes next

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By Dillon Lowe
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Smalls Sliders. (Courtesy Smalls Sliders)
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Baton Rouge-born burger chain Smalls Sliders is on pace to double its footprint this year. The company has about 60 locations today, up from a little more than 30 at this point last year, according to founder and Chair Brandon Landry. Another 10 openings are expected before the end of 2026. “2026 will basically double

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