Restaurants & Retail Smalls Sliders is doubling in size. Here’s what comes next October 8, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Smalls Sliders. (Courtesy Smalls Sliders) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge-born burger chain Smalls Sliders is on pace to double its footprint this year. The company has about 60 locations today, up from a little more than 30 at this point last year, according to founder and Chair Brandon Landry. Another 10 openings are expected before the end of 2026. “2026 will basically double This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects