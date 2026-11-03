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Rolfe McCollister: St. George is serious about its future

By Daily Report Staff
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In St. George, Mayor Dustin Yates and his team have spent the past year standing up its own public works, planning and permitting operations, leaving only a select few services, such as animal control, sewage and traffic signalization, in the hands of the parish. (Photo by Don Kadair)
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St. George has an opportunity to show what responsive local government can accomplish—and its success could benefit the entire parish, Rolfe McCollister writes in his latest column. But turning that potential into lasting progress will require more than ambitious plans. It will take accountability, partnerships and leaders willing to keep egos and politics from getting

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