Opinions Rolfe McCollister: St. George is serious about its future November 3, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google In St. George, Mayor Dustin Yates and his team have spent the past year standing up its own public works, planning and permitting operations, leaving only a select few services, such as animal control, sewage and traffic signalization, in the hands of the parish. (Photo by Don Kadair) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. St. George has an opportunity to show what responsive local government can accomplish—and its success could benefit the entire parish, Rolfe McCollister writes in his latest column. But turning that potential into lasting progress will require more than ambitious plans. It will take accountability, partnerships and leaders willing to keep egos and politics from getting This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects