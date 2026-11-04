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River Center poised for management shake-up as Oak View Group earns nod

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Raising Canes River Center (Photo by Jordan Heffler)
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Denver-based Oak View Group has been selected as the preferred company to take over interim management of the Raising Cane’s River Center, potentially ending Legends Global’s longtime run as operator of the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The Visit Baton Rouge board on Wednesday unanimously approved the selection committee’s recommendation to begin contract negotiations with Oak

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