Economic DevelopmentHospitality & Tourism River Center poised for management shake-up as Oak View Group earns nod November 4, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Raising Canes River Center (Photo by Jordan Heffler) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Denver-based Oak View Group has been selected as the preferred company to take over interim management of the Raising Cane’s River Center, potentially ending Legends Global’s longtime run as operator of the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The Visit Baton Rouge board on Wednesday unanimously approved the selection committee’s recommendation to begin contract negotiations with Oak This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll In the wake of Tuesday’s election, which federal policy issue do you think will have the biggest impact on Louisiana businesses over the next... Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects