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Rezoning could clear the way for a smaller Walk-On’s concept on Perkins

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A rendering of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s “sports bar of the future.” (Courtesy)
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A rezoning request that would pave the way for the debut of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s new restaurant model on Perkins Road near Iron Tribe Fitness is heading to the Planning Commission this evening. The commission will review the request to rezone a 1.66-acre tract from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage to accommodate the new

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