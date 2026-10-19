Real EstateRestaurants & Retail Rezoning could clear the way for a smaller Walk-On’s concept on Perkins October 19, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google A rendering of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s “sports bar of the future.” (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A rezoning request that would pave the way for the debut of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s new restaurant model on Perkins Road near Iron Tribe Fitness is heading to the Planning Commission this evening. The commission will review the request to rezone a 1.66-acre tract from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage to accommodate the new This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects