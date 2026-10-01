Real Estate Rezoning could clear path for an office park near Perkins Road October 1, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Olga Yastremska Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A small professional office park is proposed on a vacant property along Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins Road, with the project heading to the Planning Commission for rezoning and resubdivision approvals. Ritter Maher Architects has applied to rezone 2.07 acres at 10188 Hyacinth Drive from single-family residential to light commercial to allow development of professional office This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects