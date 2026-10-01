Real Estate

Rezoning could clear path for an office park near Perkins Road

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A small professional office park is proposed on a vacant property along Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins Road, with the project heading to the Planning Commission for rezoning and resubdivision approvals. Ritter Maher Architects has applied to rezone 2.07 acres at 10188 Hyacinth Drive from single-family residential to light commercial to allow development of professional office

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