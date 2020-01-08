5 hottest high end subdivisions

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

To get an idea, see which five East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods with high-end homes saw the most home sale activity year-to-date. Collectively, these subdivisions comprise 36% of the above-$500,000 market. They also reflect trending buyer preferences toward new construction and customization.

1. University Club Plantation

Homes sold: 39

Market composition: 12.66%

Average selling price: $702,468

Average price per square foot: $198

Average days on market: 93

2. The Preserve at Harveston

Homes sold: 19

Market composition: 6.17%

Average selling price: $573,070

Average price per square foot: $214

Average days on market: 40

3. Rouzan

Homes sold: 19

Market composition: 6.17%

Average selling price: $579,798

Average price per square foot: $258

Average days on market: 84

4. Settlement at Willow Grove

Homes sold: 19

Market composition: 6.17%

Average selling price: $934,289

Average price per square foot: $249

Average days on market: 143

5. Lexington Estates

Homes sold: 17

Market composition: 5.52%

Average selling price: $605,832

Average price per square foot: $200

Average days on market: 94

Source: Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors MLS data; 2019 year-to-date information as of Dec. 17.