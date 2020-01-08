5 hottest high end subdivisions
To get an idea, see which five East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods with high-end homes saw the most home sale activity year-to-date. Collectively, these subdivisions comprise 36% of the above-$500,000 market. They also reflect trending buyer preferences toward new construction and customization.
1. University Club Plantation
Homes sold: 39
Market composition: 12.66%
Average selling price: $702,468
Average price per square foot: $198
Average days on market: 93
2. The Preserve at Harveston
Homes sold: 19
Market composition: 6.17%
Average selling price: $573,070
Average price per square foot: $214
Average days on market: 40
3. Rouzan
Homes sold: 19
Market composition: 6.17%
Average selling price: $579,798
Average price per square foot: $258
Average days on market: 84
4. Settlement at Willow Grove
Homes sold: 19
Market composition: 6.17%
Average selling price: $934,289
Average price per square foot: $249
Average days on market: 143
5. Lexington Estates
Homes sold: 17
Market composition: 5.52%
Average selling price: $605,832
Average price per square foot: $200
Average days on market: 94
Source: Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors MLS data; 2019 year-to-date information as of Dec. 17.