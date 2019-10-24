Design: Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors

Design: The new headquarters for the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors is designed to be friendly so that visiting contractors will have a pleasant experience and be proud of their industry.

Owner: Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors

Architect: RHH Architects

Contractor: Ratcliff Construction Company

Cost: $6.4 million

Completed: May 20, 2019

Use: Headquarters for the state government organization that oversees and promotes the contracting industry.

Location: 600 North Street

Form follows function

“The board wanted to make the building friendly so contractors can have a pleasant experience when visiting and be proud of their industry. They also wanted employees to know each other and cross-pollinate the departments to learn from each other. As far as the exterior, we talked about making it different from other state buildings, making it warmer and relatable to the construction industry. We incorporated a lot of glass in the design so contractors don’t think of the board as a vault—it’s transparent to the people they serve.”

—Trula Remson, principal, RHH Architects