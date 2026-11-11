Politics & Policy

Proposed city-parish deconsolidation study could take two years

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A study examining the potential deconsolidation of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish governments could take up to two years to complete, according to a framework presented to the Metro Council on Tuesday. City-parish finance director Angie Savoy outlined the extensive financial, legal and operational challenges involved in separating the consolidated government, including how

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