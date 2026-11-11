Politics & Policy Proposed city-parish deconsolidation study could take two years November 11, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/halbergman Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A study examining the potential deconsolidation of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish governments could take up to two years to complete, according to a framework presented to the Metro Council on Tuesday. City-parish finance director Angie Savoy outlined the extensive financial, legal and operational challenges involved in separating the consolidated government, including how This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects