JR Ball: St. George is just another Baton Rouge taxing district

What does the disaster known as Louisiana’s special legislative session and the second go-round of the St. George incorporation movement have in common?

Both are rooted in disdain for the respective executive in charge and disgust for anyone who believes “tax and spend” is the answer to all your government questions.

House Republicans know the state tax code is a tangled mess. They get the craziness that is the way this state does its budget—with scores upon scores of protected and dedicated funds, the over-dependence on federal dollars, the over-funding of local government expenses, the financially unsustainable benefits we give to state workers, the nightmare of a byzantine tax code, and the lack of anything that provides either a modicum of fiscal efficiency or measures the return of our taxpayer investments.

Despite knowing all this—and more—they and the big money supporters who line Republican campaign coffers have exactly zero interest in addressing these problems while 1) John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is our governor, 2) believing significant spending cuts are somewhere, hidden in the budget (though offering little in the way of meaningful cuts) and 3) arguing a revenue surge is right around the next fiscal quarter.

In other words—in a political world where “compromise” is synonymous with “failure,” and the only thing that matters is the next election—House Republicans aren’t willing to get serious about trying to solve Louisiana’s fiscal problems until one of their own resides in the governor’s mansion.

And, at that point, the mantle of obstinacy will pass to the Democrats.

Meanwhile, across town in suburban Baton Rouge, those behind the St. George incorporation movement will offer any number of reasons behind their desire to form Louisiana’s 5th-largest city. But your common denominators are 1) Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, is our mayor, 2) believing an ever-growing city-parish government wastes and misspends too much taxpayer money, and 3) arguing greater tax-dollar efficiency—and ultimately lower taxes—can only happen in an increasingly blue parish if these largely red suburbanites create their own hamlet.

Yet, here’s the key difference—and it’s a big one: House Republicans, and those who support them, can’t simply carve out their own piece of like-minded nirvana in Louisiana, but those involved with the St. George movement have that right.

Which, in part, explains why the incorporation zealots—knowing the days of a Republican in the mayor’s office are over for the foreseeable future—aren’t willing to be mere obstructionists while biding their time until the next election.

But what about the argument over having their own schools, you might ask?

Indeed, the notion of creating a city was born out of a desire to birth an independent school district. That’s what they were told by state legislators serving north Baton Rouge constituents—like then-state Sen. Kip Holden and Sen. Yvonne Dorsey: You can’t have your own schools if you don’t have your own city.

And, sure, having their own school district still matters, but from my conversations with St. George proponents the issue has grown into something much bigger. They want to reduce their involvement with a mayor and city-parish government they argue happily takes their tax dollars but puts their needs behind the whims of others. More bluntly, they want greater control over their local tax dollars.

Complain about it if you want. Chastise them for eschewing the concept of “the greater good.” Fight like hell to stop them if that’s your thing. But it’s simply wrong to dismiss their frustrations.

Taxes continue to escalate in this parish and what do we have to show for it?

No doubt, Baton Rouge has world-class libraries and a plethora of parks and money-losing golf courses, but our roads are still crumbling, the traffic only gets worse, the public-school system remains—at best—mediocre, the number of residents in poverty keeps climbing and violent crime is surging to all-time highs.

How’s that for the next great American city?

Think of it this way, in a parish that loves dedicated taxes all those wanting their own city are really doing is setting up their own independent taxing district.

Is there anything more Baton Rouge than that?