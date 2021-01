We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

s the battle lines for the next possible COVID-19 relief bill are being drawn, it seems increasingly likely that Baton Rouge and other local governments struggling with revenue shortfalls amid the pandemic could receive federal aid.