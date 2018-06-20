Riegel: An entertaining downtown Baton Rouge debate

Metro Councilman Lamont Cole says his recently defeated ordinance that would have allowed bars and restaurants to stay open until 4 a.m. was borne out of years of frustration that clubs in East Baton Rouge Parish are forced to close their doors to the partying public at 2 a.m.

Cole says as a younger man he frequented clubs on the west side that stayed open all night. For nearly 30 years he’s wondered why “we couldn’t have something like that in Baton Rouge.”

Besides, he says, this is the 21st century and establishments should be able to serve their patrons into the wee hours of the morning.

But for being such a straightforward proposal the measure was buried deep in the pages of an ordinance that otherwise dealt with mundane liquor licensing regulations. In fact, few seemed to know about it until word leaked the night before the issue was to come up for a vote at the council’s June 13 meeting.

By the time Daily Report wrote a story about it the next morning, council members’ cell phones were ringing incessantly with calls from concerned citizens.

Deep State conspiracy theorists might wonder if Cole proposed the ordinance at the request of particular bar owners, such as John Delgado, a former councilman who owns two downtown bars, openly favored the measure and was at the council meeting to show his support.

Cole denies drafting the measure on behalf of anyone, though he admits speaking to Delgado about the ordinance once it was drafted.

But if downtown bar owners were not the target the ordinance was intended to help, it was downtown property owners who killed it.

They mobilized to let council members know there’s a problem with downtown bars, particularly those on Third Street, and argued that letting them stay open two additional hours each night will only make it worse.

The problem, it seems, comes not from inside the bars, but from what happens after patrons leave, when they set about to cruising around downtown, windows down and stereos blaring.

The extent to which this is a problem depends on who you ask. Some say it’s terrible. Others say it is only an occasional nuisance. Some believe it is actually driving residents from downtown.

What no one denies is that it goes on. Real estate attorney Charles Landry, who helped craft some of the public private partnerships that led to the development of the Shaw Center for the Arts and the IBM building, now has his Fishman Haygood law offices atop the IBM building and a corporate apartment on the 10th floor of the adjacent 525 Lafayette residential building.

He believes in downtown and is frustrated at having been awakened in the middle of the night by the late-night joy riders. He applauds efforts of the Downtown Development District and the Baton Rouge Police Department for trying to get a handle on the situation. But he says the problem is overwhelming and getting worse.

To address the problem, Landry and others, including Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, are now talking up the idea of creating a designated entertainment district for downtown, much like Memphis, Austin and Nashville have done.

The district would have restricted vehicular access and additional security that would be funded by a tax on establishment owners within the designated area. What’s more, legislation for an entertainment district—much like the city’s Traditional Neighborhood Development ordinance—could be used as a blueprint to set up entertainment districts in other parts of the parish.

But creating an entertainment district isn’t universally popular and has been floated, unsuccessfully, in the past. Downtown Development District Executive Davis Rhorer, for one, doesn’t like the idea of restricting vehicular traffic on Third Street alone, much less along other downtown streets, because of the potentially negative impact on two reception halls, several hotels, and, even, public safety.

What’s more, he points out, the area between River Road, Town Square, Fourth Street and Main Street is already a designated “arts and entertainment district,” through which a diversity of uses—not just bars and nightclubs—is encouraged and incentivized.

The vision, he says, was never to have just a strip of bars but to have a mixture of uses downtown. And after years of work, it’s starting to materialize.

But that still doesn’t address the problem of what to do about the noise and traffic unruly bar patrons generate in the middle of the night.

Is an entertainment district the solution? Maybe, maybe not.

What is certain is that the community needs to have an honest conversation about what is going on late at night downtown, a neighborhood that has been successfully revitalized over the past 20 years, thanks to public and private investment and the considerable efforts of organizations like the DDD and Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The growing pains downtown is experiencing in its evolution to becoming a live-work-play neighborhood are not insurmountable. But they shouldn’t be downplayed out of fear–Baton Rouge is always afraid of something—that talking about it will keep people away.

Other cities have figured out how to create areas where nightlife can flourish and coexist with nearby urban dwellers. Baton Rouge can figure it out, too.

Downtown has come too far to let a problem like this set it back