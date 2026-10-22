Real Estate

Pointe-Marie’s next chapter will bring 59 new homesites

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Pointe-Marie is moving forward with a 59-homesite expansion as the 120-acre master-planned community along River Road near L’Auberge Casino and Hotel enters its next development phase. The mixed-use development has launched presales and begun infrastructure construction for phase three of its Village Estates District. The expansion will feature larger homesites, three retention ponds and additional

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