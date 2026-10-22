Real Estate Pointe-Marie’s next chapter will bring 59 new homesites October 22, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/RyanJLane Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Pointe-Marie is moving forward with a 59-homesite expansion as the 120-acre master-planned community along River Road near L’Auberge Casino and Hotel enters its next development phase. The mixed-use development has launched presales and begun infrastructure construction for phase three of its Village Estates District. The expansion will feature larger homesites, three retention ponds and additional This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects