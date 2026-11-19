Healthcare Our Lady of the Lake proposes major expansion of behavioral health facility November 19, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. (Hilary Scheinuk / FMOL Health) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake is proposing a more than 33,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of its Tau Center behavioral health facility in Baton Rouge, according to an application filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission. The project would add 33,186 square feet to the existing 39,314-square-foot facility, bringing its total This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects