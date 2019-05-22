Publisher: Rankings bad news for Gov. John Bel Edwards

By
-
Insider
Rolfe McCollister Edwards
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
U.S. News & World Report is a “recognized leader in college, grad school, hospital, mutual fund, and car rankings.” Three years ago, about the same time as Gov. John Bel Edwards was taking …

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR