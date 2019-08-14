Riegel: We can handle the truth about John Paul Funes

By
-
Insider
Stephanie Riegel Funes column
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
In June, former hospital fundraiser John Paul Funes pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing $550,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, which he ran for more than a decade, and with his p…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR