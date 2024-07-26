‘LaPolitics’: Cleo Fields is surging in new congressional district

The political infrastructure of the Congressional Black Caucus appears to be coalescing around former member and one-time Congressman Cleo Fields in Louisiana’s newly redrawn 6th District.

A Fields fundraiser held in Washington on Tuesday was hosted by Marcus Sebastian Mason, who sits on the board of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC; Vanessa Griddine, executive director of the Black Caucus Institute; Chaka Burgess, vice chair of the Caucus Foundation board; Virgil Miller, who serves in an advisory role to the Caucus Foundation; and former Black Caucus Chair Cedric Richmond, who’s reportedly being vetted for vice president on the Democratic ticket.

While Richmond considers the likelihood of his name appearing alongside current Vice President Kamala Harris “doubtful,” he and others at this week’s fundraiser seemed bullish about the prospects of Fields returning to the halls of Congress.

Fields, a state senator who chairs the governmental affairs committee, presently has $643,000 (and growing) to take on four challengers in the new district, which is anchored by his hometown of Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Political Action Committee has also endorsed Fields. When making the motion for the PAC to endorse Fields, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said, “For decades, Sen. Fields has proven to be an advocate for law enforcement at both the state and the national level.”

Three Democratic challengers—Quentin Anthony Anderson, Wilken Jones Jr. and Peter Williams—have a long way to go to catch the cache of Fields’ legendary name, the depth of his fundraising and sophistication of his turnout machine.

Then there’s the lone GOP contender, “Paw Paw” Elbert Guillory, a known entity in conservative circles. He’s also the endorsed candidate of the Louisiana Republican Party.

Out of elected office now for eight years, Guillory was the first Black Republican state senator to serve in the Louisiana Legislature since Reconstruction.

Yet he’s better known for his flamboyant dress, country schtick and sometimes peculiar ways. (While arguing in favor of teaching creationism in elementary and secondary science classes, Guillory confessed he at least once visited a shoeless, semi-clothed witch doctor who prognosticated, and performed other forms of “science,” by throwing bones in the dirt.)

Small dollar donors across the country have supported Guillory’s story of being a Black Republican and quirky politician—to the tune of $1.3 million to Elbert Guillory’s America PAC, for the 2023-24 cycle through the end of June.

The PAC, however, spent all of that dough during the same timeframe, directing more than $500,000 to direct mail and nearly $200,000 to Guillory for serving as a spokesperson and manager. In the wake of its current burn rate, the PAC has $155,000 in the bank.

Guillory has another $100,000 in his campaign finance account, but the running tally still trails the $643,000 Fields has raised since Feb. 13.

As of June’s closing, Fields had patiently spent just $46,000, with roughly half going right back into fundraising.

The size of the haul from this week’s D.C. fundraiser is unknown this morning, but Fields certainly has the resources to continue building out his game plan and team, which includes Fletcher Consultants sculpting the campaign’s media, Top Drawer Strategies aiding communications and KEP Strategies overseeing financial appeals.

Black Caucus support from within Louisiana will be on standby as well. New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter, second vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, previously endorsed the state Senate bid of Fields, who in turn endorsed Carter’s campaign to replace Richmond in the 2nd District.

Fields, who served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 1997, is running to replace Republican Congressman Garret Graves, who was squeezed out of the district due to a mix of politics and the need to add a second Black-majority district to Louisiana’s map.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.