Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry

I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain.

Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might declare as a candidate. Meanwhile, Landry, the state attorney general, is off and running—hard. We’ve seen his video on Facebook and the stomach-turning puppet theater by Louis Gurvich and the state GOP.

What you likely have missed are the various warnings and threats he’s sending to potential opposing candidates and their supporters, boasting “I will be governor and I won’t forget.” He’s also tossing out threats such as “you won’t work in this state.” High-ranking elected officials say Landry has made subtle threats to them as well.

Is this what one should expect from someone who claims he can lead our state to a better future?

Do you want our state run by an individual who currently is responsible for upholding the laws of this state but seems to care little about ethics regulations—using campaign funds to help buy himself a pickup truck and later failing to disclose more than $4,000 in travel reimbursement. Is our future brighter in a political world where the governor uses fishy arrangements to enrich himself and close allies? Do you want a leader of the state using his power to intimidate or punish those who disagree with him or his friends—and do you believe that will lead to brighter economic days for our state? I don’t.

Are you good with someone—again, who is supposed to be concerned with the law—taking a rather dismissive view toward sexual harassment allegations in his own office, choosing to attack those who raised the complaints while defending the alleged perpetrator, who happens to be a buddy?

His attitude and behavior reminds me of a couple of Louisiana politicians: Democrat Edwin Edwards and Republican David Vitter. They thought they were invincible and could do as they pleased. But pride goeth before a fall. The first went to prison and the second is in exile after he crashed and burned. Both hurt and embarrassed our state. What will be Landry’s fate?

A lot of the political money is riding on Landry because he got out early, has raised a lot of money and positions himself as the “chosen of the conservatives.” The view of his deep-pocketed supporters appears similar to the strategy embraced during the Vitter gubernatorial campaign: Get Landry into the runoff against a Democrat and let voters in a clear Republican state carry him to the win. They told me “Vitter can’t be beat.”

How’d that strategy turn out for Vitter?

Gov. Buddy Roemer said to me when he was facing four well-funded opponents, including incumbent Gov. Edwin Edwards, that “big ideas beat big money.” He was right. And Roemer won. (In fact, he went from fifth place to first in the last 30 days. The voters have final say.)

This election hasn’t even started and is too important to Louisiana’s future to be a popularity contest, or one that is bought and sold. It has to be about a vision for the future and leader with character to unite our state. That won’t come from some good ol’ boy politician who just dreams of living in the big white mansion in the shadow of the Capitol. Voters must aim higher—and get it right—or our children and grandchildren will pay the price.

Those who have read my column for years know that I am a conservative Republican, but I never blindly follow an “R” and never try to simply “pick a winner.” That is foolish.

In Landry’s Facebook announcement video, he says, “You see faces in Louisiana with worry lines deepened by concern for what’s next.” My worry lines are from concern if Landry becomes our next governor.

He concludes his video by declaring, “We are running for governor. We need to work together as a team.” I wonder if Landry is including those folks on the team that he threatens and bullies? Doesn’t sound like a winning team to me— or one I want to be on.

Voters beware.

New leadership

Leadership matters. In both a local survey, CityStats, and an international one, the Edelman Trust Barometer, people trust business and nonprofits more than they trust government. CityStats showed trust of local business and nonprofits is at 61% among East Baton Rouge citizens, while belief in local government was at 36%.

Nationally, 62% of Edelman survey respondents see business as both competent and ethical, compared to 59% for nongovernmental agencies, 51% for governments and 50% for the media.

The citizens of our city, state and nation should take note of these results and rely less on government leaders, while encouraging those in business and nonprofits to step forward and lead.

Rolfe McCollister Jr. is chairman emeritus of Business Report and a contributing columnist. He can be reached at editor@businessreport.com.