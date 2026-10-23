October 23 & 24: Experience Benny’s Haunted Car Wash

Sponsored by Benny’s Car Wash

The scares are back! Benny’s Car Wash is excited to announce the return of its 6th Annual Haunted Car Wash at the Siegen Lane location on October 23 and 24 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Families with little ghouls and goblins can enjoy a family-friendly hour from 6 to 7 p.m. each evening, creating a safe and fun environment before the scares intensify. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and can be purchased online or on-site during the event.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend this Halloween fundraiser, as 100% of the proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. To date, Benny’s Haunted Car Wash has raised over $200,000 for OLOLCH, thanks to the generous support of the community and corporate sponsors.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.