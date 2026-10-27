Next up for Tanger? A 6,900-square-foot billiards hall and showroom

The Billiard Brothers is preparing to open an entertainment venue and retail showroom at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, bringing a family-friendly twist to the traditional pool hall.

Owner Will White tells Ascension Business Report that the 6,900-square-foot facility is expected to open in early November, offering billiards, arcade-style entertainment and retail sales of game-room equipment under one roof. He says he’s investing about $150,000 to stand the concept up.

The venue will include nearly 20 pool tables, four foosball tables, three PlayStation 5 gaming stations and several televisions for watching sporting events. Customers will pay $5 per person per hour and can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Unlike traditional pool halls, the venue won’t serve alcohol—a deliberate decision by White, who hopes to create an entertainment destination for families and teenagers.

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“Most pool halls have to sell alcohol to keep the lights on,” he says. “I’m trying to do something different. I’m trying to show that we can have fun, good spots for families and kids.”

White previously operated a pool hall in Denham Springs but ended up closing it because of its less-than-ideal location and limited parking. He later approached Tanger with the concept and says he was met with enthusiasm.

“They wanted to put entertainment in Tanger,” he says. “They said, ‘We think your business would be a great business to put over here.’”

The Tanger facility will also serve as a showroom for White’s long-standing retail and installation business.

White, 44, began delivering and installing pool tables at 17. Today, his business sells pool tables, foosball tables, shuffleboards and other game-room equipment, along with billiards accessories. The new showroom will allow prospective buyers to see the products firsthand.

Beyond recreational play, White plans to host junior billiards leagues, foosball tournaments, corporate team-building events and other gatherings. DJs will provide entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.

And if the Gonzales concept proves successful, White has larger ambitions. He’s considering opening several similarly sized venues in other Louisiana markets, including Central, Hammond and the Northshore.

“Once I get this model built and set up, then I can maybe go pop in a bunch of small ones around the same size,” he says.

One interesting side note—The Billiards Brothers has an unusual client: Kanye West.

White says he was contacted by West’s team ahead of the rapper’s New Orleans concert in August and asked to provide a black, 9-foot pool table for his VIP area—with just days to spare.

White delivered and installed the table at the Caesars Superdome, then dismantled it after the performance.

The job led to another assignment in Chicago, and White says he’s scheduled to provide tables at upcoming concerts in Houston, Dallas and Phoenix.

He hasn’t met West personally, but he hopes to change that during the Houston stop.