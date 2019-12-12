Walk-On’s to be featured on ‘Undercover Boss’ 

Walk-On’s announced today that founder and CEO Brandon Landry and co-owner New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be featured on the premiere episode of CBS’ award-winning series Undercover Boss, airing Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Disguised in wigs and prosthetic makeup, the duo describes the undercover experience as “eye-opening,” providing new insights and a profound appreciation for team members—all resulting in meaningful changes and enhancements for the brand as it continues to grow its nationwide footprint.

“The undercover experience was incredibly rewarding as it provided an inside look at how our culture takes shape at each restaurant,” says Landry in a prepared statement. “We’re at a critical growth point, looking to double our presence over the next year. Going undercover afforded me the unprecedented opportunity to address areas for improvement and make refinements so that we can continue on our strategic growth path.”

In the episode, Brees is disguised as a long-haired, bearded man named “Chris” who works as a busser and dishwasher. Landry, disguised in glasses and a full beard, works as a Walk-On’s kitchen manager and as a seafood vendor partner.

As a result of their mission, Brees and Landry say they have reinforced some policies at the company and they are looking into creating more diverse menu items. The duo’s decision to participate in the show was to provide strategic insight as Walk-On’s fine-tunes its operations and roadmap to ensure the long-term success of the brand, which is on track to expand to 18 additional locations by the end of 2020.

Walk-On’s currently has 33 open locations and over 150 locations in development across 15 states.