Roundup: Debt ceiling deal / Stocks rally / Labor shortages

President’s address: President Joe Biden planned to discuss the contentious, just-passed debt ceiling deal in a speech to the nation Friday night, ready to sign the agreement averting the country’s first-ever government default, which would have sent shock waves through the U.S. and global economies. The measure was approved late Thursday night after passing the House in yet another late session the night before. Biden is expected to sign the agreement at the White House on Saturday. Read more.

Jobs report: Stocks were rallying this afternoon after the strong U.S. job market report. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher Friday and on pace for a third straight winning week. The Dow was up 677 points, while the Nasdaq gained 1%. An unexpected acceleration of hiring last month shows the job market remains remarkably solid. Read more.

Job open in the South: Worker shortages have eased across much of the nation this year as Americans sidelined by the pandemic have returned to the labor force and business demand for employees has cooled amid rising interest rates and recession risks. However, the same cannot be said about the South. In March, there were 2 million more jobs in Southern states than people to fill them, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by Moody’s Analytics. Read the full story from USA Today.