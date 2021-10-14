Industrial gas company to build $4.5B clean energy complex in Ascension Parish 

Air Products, an industrial gas company, is planning to build a $4.5 billion clean energy complex in Ascension Parish, according to a news release.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi will announce more details about the project at a 10 a.m. news conference. Air Products produces and transports hydrogen and other essential industrial gases to facilities in Louisiana, the wider U.S. Gulf Coast region and internationally.

Once up and running, the complex will produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen. “Blue” products are produced utilizing hydrocarbons as a feedstock, with the carbon dioxide in the production process captured for permanent sequestration. The project will create 170 permanent jobs with a total annual payroll of $15.9 million and more than 2,000 construction jobs over three years. It represents Air Products’ largest-ever investment in the U.S.

Daily Report AM will have more information on the deal.