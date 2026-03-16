Roundup: Rotary Club speaker / Meta / Meatpacking strike

School choice update: Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, will speak at this week’s Rotary Club of Baton Rouge luncheon on school choice in Louisiana. Roemer has led the statewide charter school advocacy organization since 2007 and has decades of experience in public policy, communications and education reform. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

$27B investment: Meta plans to spend up to $27 billion over five years on artificial intelligence infrastructure from Nebius Group, securing massive computing capacity to power AI development. The deal, one of Meta’s largest contracts, reflects intensifying competition among tech giants racing to build data centers and scale next-generation AI systems. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Negotiations stalled: About 3,800 union workers walked off the job at JBS’ meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, after contract negotiations over wages and working conditions stalled. The strike, the industry’s first in more than 40 years, highlights tensions over pay, production speeds and safety at one of the nation’s largest beef processors. Read more from The Colorado Sun.