‘Use us’: Why the public library matters more than ever in the digital age

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

What is the No. 1 thing people and businesses can do to support the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system?

“Use us!” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein. “Get your library card. Come in person. Attend programs. Ask questions.”

A visit to one of EBRPL’s 15 locations, or a virtual visit to EBRPL.com, will erase any doubts you may have about the vitality of public libraries in the digital age.

“People say, ‘We don’t need the library anymore … we have the internet,’” Stein says. “To which I respond, ‘Have you been to the library?’ People only see it through the lens of their previous experience. We are not boxes of books. We connect people to their passion or purpose—and to one another.”

From vetted research resources to personalized curriculum development, the library helps individuals, businesses, and nonprofits cut through digital noise and find credible information.

“We’re helping you find quality books and resources, but also in-person and online classes for lifelong learners, businesses, and nonprofits,” she says.

The library also plays a vital role in combating isolation. Whether through Mahjong clubs, genealogy research, or cultural programs, the library creates space for connection. “Being part of something larger than yourself and constantly learning new things matters,” she says.

And if you can’t easily get to a library, don’t worry. The library will come to you. And of course, the digital library is open 24/7.

“With outreach services, we have bookmobiles and vans making thousands of visits to retirement facilities, nursing homes, preschools, and learning centers,” Stein says. “Wherever you are is where we want to help you.”

3 THINGS TO KNOW

310,000 Registered patrons of the library, representing almost 70% of the total population of East Baton Rouge Parish

Registered patrons of the library, representing almost 70% of the total population of East Baton Rouge Parish 1.736 Million Visitor gate count to the library’s 15 locations in 2025

Visitor gate count to the library’s 15 locations in 2025 2.949 Million Number of items checked out of the library or downloaded from the library

SAVE THE DATE

JUNE 27, 2026: Election on a property tax millage to secure the library’s future for another 10 years. Early voting begins June 13.

CONNECT WITH US

Main Library: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 231-3740 | EBRPL.com

