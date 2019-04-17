News alert: LSU confirms Alleva stepping down, announces his new role

LSU has confirmed that Joe Alleva will be stepping down from his position as vice chancellor and director of athletics. According to a statement from the university, he will transition to a new role as special assistant to the president for donor relations.

Alleva will continue to serve in his current role until a new athletics director is hired.

“We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU,” says LSU President F. King Alexander in a prepared statement. “Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.”

Alleva joined LSU in 2008, and while managing the department’s finances, grew it into LSU one of the nation’s top 10 programs in revenue, tickets sales and commitment to student-athletes.

During his tenure, LSU has captured 18 SEC titles, 48 individual NCAA Championships in track and field, gymnastics, and golf. The Tigers also claimed 124 individual SEC Championships during Alleva’s term. Read the full announcement from LSU.