LSU basketball begins postseason push tonight in SEC tournament

They don’t call it March Madness for nothing.

And the madness doesn’t usually wait for the NCAA tournament to begin. Conference tournaments are taking place this week, and we’ve already seen some of the craziness of the college basketball postseason come into play with thrilling buzzer beaters and shocking upsets across the country.

Third-seed LSU will do its part to make some noise this weekend when it begins its journey through the SEC tournament tonight against sixth-seeded Ole Miss, writes Tiger Pride Podcast host Mark Clements.

First tip is scheduled 25 minutes after the 6 p.m. quarterfinal game ends, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Central time at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Tigers have already topped the Rebels once this season, beating their SEC West rival 75-61 in Oxford back in January. LSU jumped out to an early 15-2 lead in that meeting and never looked back, with sophomore forward Trendon Watford’s 21 points leading the way.

Despite the Tigers’ success throughout the regular season the past three years, head coach Will Wade hasn’t been satisfied with his team’s performances in the conference tournament—an issue he’s emphasized throughout LSU’s preparation this week.

“We haven’t been very good historically (in the tournament), and we haven’t been very good since we’ve been here,” Wade said in his final press conference in Baton Rouge before heading off to Nashville. “The last frontier for us within the SEC is to perform well and play well in this tournament. … Tournament basketball is different. What happens in a tournament setting—whether it’s the SEC or the NCAA tournament—you’ve just got to stick to your formula and execute your formula as best you can.”

