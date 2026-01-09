Inside Trump’s Friday Venezuela oil meeting

President Donald Trump is pressing major U.S. oil companies to commit at least $100 billion to revive Venezuela’s battered energy sector, Bloomberg writes, predicting deals could be struck within days after Washington’s dramatic ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to nearly 20 executives at the White House, Trump said companies would fund the push with their own capital and promised “total safety” by negotiating directly with the U.S. government rather than Venezuelan authorities.

“If you don’t want to go in, just let me know, because I got 25 people that aren’t here today that are willing to take your place,” Trump told the oil representatives.

Bloomberg reports that U.S. oil major executives in attendance included Mark Nelson of Chevron Corp., Darren Woods of Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips’ Ryan Lance, all of whom represent companies with experience operating in Venezuela. But industry leaders warned that years of asset seizures, sanctions and political instability make reentry risky. Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude reserves but is producing under 1 million barrels per day, a fraction of its 1970s peak. Rebuilding decayed infrastructure could take years and tens of billions, even as domestic drillers worry an influx of Venezuelan oil could further pressure already-soft U.S. prices.

