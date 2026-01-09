Roundup: Ethics board shakeup / Economic output / Used car prices / Stonetrust

Watchdog power shift: Gov. Jeff Landry is poised to gain control of Louisiana’s ethics watchdog after three board terms expired Jan. 1, giving him the power to appoint a slim majority of members. The shift follows a 2024 law he championed that expanded the board and weakened its traditional insulation from political pressure. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Lowest ever: The portion of U.S. economic output that goes to workers in the form of wages and salaries plunged to the lowest level on record in the third quarter of last year, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. The measure known as the labor share fell to 53.8% in the period, down from 54.6% in the previous quarter and an average of 55.6% in the 2020s so far, according to the BLS report on labor productivity and costs published Thursday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Rising steadily: Prices of used vehicles are expected to rise this year but at a historically stable rate, according to auto data and insights firm Cox Automotive. Cox on Thursday forecast that wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index will end this year 2% higher than December 2025. The index tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions. Read more from CNBC.

Upgraded: Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Co., a Baton Rouge-based workers’ compensation insurer, has been upgraded to an A (Excellent) rating by AM Best after five consecutive years of positive income and strong balance sheet performance. The company serves more than 5,000 policyholders and plans to expand coverage into North and South Carolina later this year.