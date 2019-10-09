Justice Department issues guidelines for companies inability-to-pay claims

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday issued guidance for federal prosecutors to use in cases where companies claim they can’t pay a criminal fine.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the move is designed to give prosecutors and companies more transparency around what to expect in cases where financially troubled companies are faced with criminal penalties, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said during a speech at a New York conference for white-collar defense lawyers.

“Our aim is for companies to work diligently to deter criminal wrongdoing before it ever needs the attention of the Department of Justice, but also to make wise decisions about how to approach us when things do go wrong,” Benczkowski, who leads the department’s criminal division, said.