East Baton Rouge Council on Aging: Helping senior citizens stay engaged, active and vibrant

Since its establishment in 1973, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has been dedicated to supporting senior citizens in upholding their independence through a comprehensive range of programs. As the demographic landscape of America undergoes a notable shift towards an aging population, the demand for these invaluable services has surged. Recognizing this evolving need, EBRCOA has risen to the challenge by enhancing its facilities and expanding its offerings.

With a network of 23 senior activity centers strategically situated across the parish, including the recently inaugurated, cutting-edge Lotus Center in downtown Baton Rouge, as well as newly opened sites in Central and Zachary, the agency remains at the forefront of providing essential resources. At these centers, seniors enjoy nutritious meals, engage in fitness and wellness activities, and receive critical information through educational seminars. Additionally, EBRCOA administers the Meals on Wheels initiative, ensuring that frozen meals and staple items are delivered to those in need.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO Phone: 225.923.8000 Address: 965 N. 18th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Website: ebrcoa.org

Recently, EBRCOA has witnessed a remarkable 40% increase in program participation, with senior centers and Meals on Wheels emerging as particularly sought-after services. In the 2023 fiscal year alone, over 1.2 million meals were served, highlighting the vital nature of these services. “As the senior population continues to grow exponentially, we are cognizant of the evolving needs of our constituents,” says Angell Kennedy, Chief Marketing and Information Officer of EBRCOA. “Our commitment to innovation and expansion is unwavering as we strive to meet these demands head-on.”

In addition to its existing programs, EBRCOA is spearheading initiatives in the realm of housing. The Lotus Village, comprising 116 affordable units, in close proximity to The Lotus Center, embodies a vision of aging-in-place, providing seniors with the opportunity to reside in a supportive environment tailored to their evolving needs.

Looking ahead, a new senior living community, The Lotus Village at the Lakes, is set to grace the Baker area, featuring garden cottages complemented by a senior activity center. These developments accentuate their steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors across our community.

Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA, stresses the broader societal benefits of these endeavors, asserting that fostering wellness, social connections, and independence among seniors ultimately enriches the entire community.

“In addition to addressing immediate needs such as housing and food security, our programs foster social inclusion, mental well-being, and cognitive vitality among seniors,” says Clark-Amar. “It is imperative that we cultivate an environment where our senior population remains engaged, active, and vibrant.”