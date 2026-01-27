ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: NNN-leased medical office in Denham Springs

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 230 Veterans Blvd offers a ±5,004 SF occupied retail property in Denham Springs. The tenant is currently under a NNN lease with a 5-year term and has occupied the building since 2023. The property generates a 7% cap rate on a $91,800 NOI with 2% annual increases.

Features include a roof replaced in 2014 with a 50-year warrant and HVAC systems replaced during the COVID. Positioned along Veterans Blvd in Denham Springs, the property benefits from proximity to an established commercial corridor and is minutes from US Hwy-190 and I-12.

For details, click here or contact Jacob Loveland at 225-460-0877.